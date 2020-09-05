AN ELDERLY woman has died in a traffic incident when she was walking in Northallerton town centre.
A lorry driver is assisting police with their inquiries into what happened on Brompton Road.
He was at the wheel of a blue Scania lorry that collided with the woman pedestrian at around noon yesterday. She was in her eighties.
At 8.30pm yesterday evening, North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the woman had died and appealed for witnesses.
She was declared dead at the scene, but police waited until her family had been informed before releasing the news.
They have not confirmed her identity or where she comes from.
Her relatives are receiving specialist support.
The collision happened near Kwik Fit at the town centre end of Brompton Road near its roundabout with Friarage Street and Bullamoor Road.
The lorry driver is in his fifties and comes from Richmond.
Traffic was diverted for the rest of the day away from the scene as police collision experts carried out investigations and dealt with the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12200154985.