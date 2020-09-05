IN our look back to this month in the past, we dial back to September 1977 when York’s most famous street, The Shambles, finally received a replacement plaque after the wooden one was stolen.

Fixed to one of the side walls by York City Council worker Robert Grainger, the new bronze plaque informed visitors of the story of York’s most famous street, mentioned in the Domesday Book of William the Conqueror.

In 2011, York Minster also become the victim of thieves, after vandals used a crowbar to steal four commemorative bronze plaques from near the site. In total, the cost of replacing the stolen plaques was around £6,000 to £7,000.

The attacks were described as just wanton acts of “organised heritage crime”.

While dipping into our archive, we found these other great photos of York's most famous street:

1974: Visitors taking their time shopping in The Shambles, the ancient shopping street which was once the home of York’s butchers.

In 1980, plans were addressed to dig up the famous foot street. Workers from the gas board were expected to take two months to lay a new gas main. Traders were ensured that everything would go back as it had been.

In 1978 traffic was banned completely from York’s major tourist street, between 10.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Saturday, in a bid to return to the real Shambles - a beautiful medieval street and not a loading bay.

