A YORK politics and modern history graduate, who also served on the UK Youth Parliament, has been selected as this year’s Miss York.
Elizabeth Martin, 21, was chosen from the auditions for Miss England 2020 and has progressed to the national finals, alongside 20 other contestants.
So far, she has fundraised for the National Autistic Society alongside Miss World’s ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ campaign and has just released a collaborative album with some of the UK’s leading singer-songwriters to raise further funds for the competition.
Elizabeth raised more than £200 for the cause earlier in the year with an acoustic gig.
Elizabeth also served as an elected member of the UK Youth Parliament at age 16 and continued her youth advocacy throughout university.
All contestants who reach the final will also be invited to participate in an eco fashion round.
The Miss England national final will take place on September 15 at the at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole.