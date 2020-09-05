HEALTH bosses will hold their annual meeting online this year - with patients invited to take part virtually.
Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will outline how the city's health and care system has performed this year - including how it has coped with the pandemic.
The meeting will also highlight the organisation's financial position and look at its priorities and challenges for the future.
Dr Nigel Wells, clinical chair of the CCG, said: “The annual general meeting is a time to reflect and talk to public about the previous year’s performance of both our local health and care system and the CCG’s work as lead commissioner for the area.
“Although, this year’s event will be online due to social distancing guidelines I still hope that members of the public will attend the meeting, as it important to us that our patients and member of the public are kept updated and can ask any questions."
The meeting takes place from 2pm on September 17 and can be watched on the CCG's YouTube channel.
To submit a question email valeofyork.engagement@nhs.net or call 01904 555870 by midday on September 14.