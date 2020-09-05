MORE than 300,000 meals were served in York under the Government's Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme in August.

In York Central, diners took advantage of the scheme to eat 233,000 meals, while in York Outer 87,000 people used the discount.

In York 322 cafes, restaurants and bars were signed up to the scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hailed the initiative as a success - and national figures from restaurant booking website Open Table show that on 31 August bookings were 216 per cent higher than the same day in 2019.

City of York Council highlighted the success of the scheme in a tweet saying: "Thanks to those who enjoyed over 300,000 meals across York as part of Eat Out to Help Out.

"Not only did you help one of the 322 incredible and diverse cafes, restaurants and bars involved in the scheme, you also dodged doing the dishes (always a good thing)."

The number of meals eaten on the scheme is set to increase - as businesses have until the end of the month to claim back the government-funded 50 per cent discount.

And the offer has inspired some businesses to continue the discount - with customers visiting Yates, on Church Lane, The Old Bank on Lendal or the Slug & Lettuce bars on Low Ousegate and Back Swinegate all receiving 50 per cent off their bill from Monday to Wednesday through September.