A HEALTH watchdog called in to inspect a care home after receiving a number of complaints says the nursing home remains 'good'.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited South Park Care Home in Gale Lane after whistleblowers raised concerns about end of life care, communication with families, management of complaints and infection control arrangements.

A targeted inspection was carried out on July 30 - and in a report published this week the inspectors say the home’s ‘good’ rating has not changed.

It says: “We undertook this targeted inspection due to a number of complaints we had received.

“People told us they felt safe at the service.

“Staff said they felt infection control practices ensured their safety, and they had a good understanding of government guidelines in relation to Covid-19. Staff told us, ‘In the beginning it was so hard, guidance was changing on a daily basis and we worked really hard to keep people safe. It has been a really difficult time for us all'.

“Regular meetings took place for people, relatives and staff to keep them up to date and fully involved in the running of the service.”

The inspector said measures in place included regular checks on whether anyone has coronavirus symptoms, effective use of personal protective equipment and anyone moving into the home was isolated for the required period.

They added that “lessons had been learned and reflection completed” during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for South Park care home welcomed the report, saying: “We are pleased with the CQC’s report following their inspection in July.

“It confirms that infection risk at South Park has been well managed, that staff and residents felt supported and cared for and that policies and systems in place were followed and supported best practice.

“End of life plans were also detailed and well-delivered.”

The Press reported in June that a probe had been launched into the care home’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic - after a CQC letter said up to 52 members of staff at South Park - including the manager and two deputies - fell ill with the virus and an unknown number of residents had died from it.

The letter, from the watchdog to York Central MP Rachael Maskell, said the CQC, Public Health England and City of York Council had been unaware of the number of deaths and high levels of staff sickness prior to May 11,when the commission received concerns from four whistleblowers and two complaints from the public.

Ms Maskell has written to the CQC following the latest inspection report.

The report adds that the home will continue to be monitored and if any concerning information is received, another inspection could be carried out.