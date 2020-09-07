YOU can have mailshots, big conversations, online surveys and whatever regarding the future way York Council is run ( The Press, September 4 ). There are two options on the table. The final decision must not be left up to local councillors who may have personal or party political agendas. The only way the decision must be made is for a straight referendum choice between the two options.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington, York
