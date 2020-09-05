A YORK man is one of just 30 people in the UK to have donated plasma five times in the fight against coronavirus - thanks to his high rate of antibodies.

Tom Fisher, 36, from York, has successfully donated convalescent plasma at Leeds City Blood Donor Centre - which can be transfused into people who are struggling to develop an immune response, slowing or stopping the coronavirus spreading and saving lives.

And now Tom is urging others in York to donate to help the NHS, which is “urgently appealing for more men who’ve had coronavirus to donate blood plasma”.

Tom, who is deputy headteacher at Driffield School and Sixth Form, said that he was hospitalised with Covid-19 in March.

He added: “Once I had recovered from coronavirus which knocked me for six, I looked into how I could help with the fight against the virus.

“I went to Leeds hospital to donate and they said that I had a high level of antibodies. I’ve managed to donate five times now - the latest just last week - and I have already booked another appointment for next week. It’s really important to donate because you’re helping to save lives.”

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tom for donating convalescent plasma. We especially need donations from men, because they have higher antibody levels. Only around 30 people in the country have donated five times or more. Donation is safe and easy as your body quickly replaces the donated plasma and antibodies.

“We hope to see Tom as many times as possible and we want to hear from people from across the area who have had coronavirus. If you’ve from York and you’ve had coronavirus or the symptoms, your donation could save lives.”

Dr Lise Estcourt, head of NHS Blood and Transplant’s Clinical Trials Unit, said: “We’re not sure yet why there is an imbalance in more woman coming forward but we need more men to offer to donate. Men have a special role to play in fighting this virus.”