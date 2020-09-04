A MAN has been arrested and a £1,000 reward has been offered after a break-in at a house in North Yorkshire.

The victim of a burglary near Appleton Wiske is offering a £1,000 reward following the theft of his grandfather’s watch.

The watch was stolen along with a number of other high value watches, electrical items and firearms from a house inbetween Appleton Wiske and Worsall. It happened at some point between 6.30pm on August 18 and 8.30am the following morning.

Smiths’ watch presented to the victim’s grandfather

One of the stolen watches is of great sentimental value to the owner as it belonged to his grandfather and was presented to him after 45-year career on the railways. It is described as a gold, Smith’s gent’s watch and is engraved on the back with “British Railways in appreciation.”

The following items of jewellery were also stolen during the break-in:

Tag Heuer Carrera 300SLR watch

Omega De Ville watch in yellow gold on steel

Vintage (1961) Omega Seamaster watch

Omega 18ct Gold watch

Gold and silver cuff links including Mont Blanc black onyx designs

Distinctive gold and silver cufflinks in the shape of shotgun shells

The reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and charge of the suspect or suspects.

Officers are also urging anyone who is offered the Smith’s watch or any of the other jewellery for sale to contact them.

Anyone else who has any information that could assist the investigation including motorists in the area with any dash-cam footage of potential suspicious vehicles, are also asked to get in touch.

If you can assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12200144219 or email the investigating officer Elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org