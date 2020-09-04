THE latest figures confirm that there have been six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England shows that the total number of cases within the City of York Council area is now 982, compared to 976 yesterday.
There have been 12 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,780.
As well as this, there have been five new cases confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, taking the total there to 1,722.
There have been a total of 342,351 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.