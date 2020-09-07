MORE than 12,000 people visited Yorkshire Air Museum near York in August - surpassing both 2018 and 2019 figures for the month.

The Press is today focusing on the popular aviation museum as part of its ‘We’re Backing York’ campaign.

The attraction reopened its hangars to visitors on July 4 and by the end of that month had moved to a seven-day opening from a five-day week. It hopes to maintain this until the end of the October school holidays.

Museum spokesman Ian Richardson said: “From the start, visitor response was very encouraging. People have responded well to the new arrangements and the measures in place to keep visitors as safe as possible and the even flow of visitors over our opening hours has made the site feel very relaxed with people enjoying the grounds to enjoy their picnics.”

It is estimated that the attraction has lost £300,000 or more in actual revenue during lockdown, Ian confirmed.

He said: “Despite good visitor numbers particularly over August, where we welcomed over 12,000 visitors to the museum, beating both 2018 and 2019 figures for the month, it is unlikely that there will be enough revenue left to go towards our reserves, so the next months will be crucial.”

In a bid to boost its finances over the coming months, Ian said the museum will endeavour to keep open as much as possible, although it is likely to reduce to a five-day a week pattern in November, adding: “We are actively applying for Emergency Grant Funding from various sources.”

He said not all exhibitions are open, as with some they cannot achieve a flow through one-way passage.

The Handley Page restoration hangar is open, along with the Canadian Memorial Main Display Hangar, with the famous HP Halifax ‘Friday the 13th’ in pride of place at the front of the building.

The ‘Against The Odds’, and ‘Pioneers of Aviation’ exhibitions are open, along with the Air Gunners Room, WAAF’s Billet Room and Mechanics Office and the French Officers Mess is open to view from the doorway.