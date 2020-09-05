A WASTE centre has reported five cases of coronavirus among workers in one day.

Allerton Waste Recovery Park, in Knaresborough, has confirmed that five employees have tested positive for Covid-19 over 24 hours.

The centre - which works in partnership with City of York Council - reopened its visitor centre following the lockdown on Tuesday - but has since been forced to close it again amid the outbreak.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “We have been alerted to five cases of Covid-19 who tested positive at our Allerton Waste Recovery Park over the last 24 hours.

“Following advice from Public Health England, all other employees who came into contact with these known cases have been asked to self-isolate.

“The site has implemented an agreed contingency plan and will operate at reduced capacity while we work with our clients and the local health authorities to protect our employees and the local community.

“Operating at reduced capacity will not affect local residents.”

One employee, who did not wish to be named, said he started working at the centre on August 26 and completed just three shifts before testing positive for Covid-19 the following week.

He added that the centre cancelled its night shifts following the news.

The Press reported earlier this week that the waste centre was reopening its visitor centre and planned to provide tours of the plant to residents of York and North Yorkshire.

Following a full risk assessment, additional measures had been implemented to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff, it said at the time.

Measures included social distancing signage, floor markings, additional hand sanitiser stations and control of the number of people in the visitor centre and on-site at any one time.

Earlier in the week, Colin Fletcher, account director at the site, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to our site again."

However, a spokesman for the centre confirmed yesterday (Friday) that the visitor centre will now be closed until further notice.