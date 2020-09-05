A NUISANCE neighbour has been banned from returning to his former York home when he is released from prison.

Six days after he was made subject to a restraining order to stop him making life difficult for his neighbours, Gary Leslie Kendrick, 59, started a series of incidents against the woman who had been a “saint” towards him, York Crown Court heard.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, jailed him for seven months.

“The time has come when it is you that has to be made to move,” he told Kendrick. “This lady is not going to have to move out of fear for you.”

He extended the five-year restraining order he had made on August 6 by adding a ban on Kendrick living at his current address or going into the street where he lived.

Kendrick, formerly of Custance Walk, off Nunnery Lane, pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order.

In addition to the seven-month jail term, the judge confiscated Kendrick’s phone, which has the neighbour’s phone number, and ordered it to be destroyed.

Kendrick’s solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said criminal justice was “somewhat of a sledgehammer to crush a nut” when dealing with the problem Kendrick posed to his neighbours.

The woman had been a “saint” to Kendrick in the way she had helped him after the death of his mother some years earlier.

City of York Council wouldn’t look for alternative accommodation for him until he was homeless, said the solicitor.

Jailing him would probably lead to the council looking at whether he should keep his current council flat tenancy.

Probation officers will supervise Kendrick on his release.