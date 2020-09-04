A YOUNG musician has been selected alongside six others to take part in the Awards for Young Musicians programme.
Katie, aged 10, from Beverley, plays bassoon and clarinet.
Katie and all the other award winners will receive a grant of up to £2000 to pay for key musical costs such as instruments, equipment, music lessons and travel, plus support to cater to their individual circumstances.
Katie said: “I’m really proud and excited to be an AYM award winner.
“Without AYM, I wouldn’t have so many opportunities.”
The programme is designed to support young people with exceptional musical talent from lower income families in the UK.