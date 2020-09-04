POCKLINGTON Arts Centre (PAC) has received a cash boost from the East Yorkshire-based I Am Fund for a digital theatre project this autumn.

The venue, which has a national reputation for presenting high quality children’s theatre and workshops, has been awarded a grant of £4,100.

PAC will work with acclaimed Hull-based theatre company Magic Carpet Theatre and DigiFish Film & Animation in staging two online family theatre productions with accompanying online workshops and social media content.

MagicCarpet is renowned for its circus skills, magic and audience participation and has a long-standing relationship with the venue, having staged numerous sold out events there in recent years.

The productions and follow-up content will be made free with optional donations, removing any economic barriers from children and families accessing the resources.

Venue director, Janet Farmer, said: “The funding will enable the venue to have an enhanced online presence for families and young people, open up new programming opportunities for PAC and will allow us to support venue staff alongside regional artists and creative partners in these difficult times.

“The project will see both PAC and its audience members, both new and old, go on a journey as it evolves the way it presents its artistic output.

“The long term aim is to see sustained arts engagement, during the closure/Covid period and beyond, from younger generations and increased attendance at PAC events. We are extremely grateful to the I Am Fund and Smile Foundation for their support on this application and we look forward to delivering a highly successful programme of events.”

The I Am Fund was established with funding from the will of the late Audrey Mosey, an East Riding resident with a passion for the arts.