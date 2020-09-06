A BOY from York who was diagnosed with epilepsy aged two and is now ‘seizure free’, is raising money for the hospital where he received treatment.

Riley Cooper, from Wilberfoss, is now ten and, following brain surgery last July at Great Ormond Street, he has now been seizure free for a year.

To celebrate, Riley and his family, dad, Dudley, mum Zoe, and brother, Charlie, seven, are undertaking a cycle ride to raise funds for the hospital.

Zoe said: “Riley’s seizures started out of the blue and threw Riley and our family in to the complex world of epilepsy. He was diagnosed with frontal lobe epilepsy and with the help of York Hospital we embarked on a mission to stabilise and control his seizure frequency. At the very worst time, he suffered over 100 seizures in one day. Thankfully for a period of time, through a combination of medication we were able to control his seizures.

“Two years ago Riley’s seizure frequency began to increase and due to the type and location of Riley’s Epilepsy seizures we were offered the opportunity to explore surgery options, under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Following many tests, procedures and stays in hospital, Riley was given the go ahead to have epilepsy brain surgery, which took place on July 25 last year.

“The operation was a success, and in true Riley style, we were back home in York only four days later.

“Epilepsy has never outwardly defined Riley, he has not let it stop him in any way - he is involved in every sport going, loves to climb anything, a friendly and sociable boy with an energy level that most of us are envious of.”

The family are aiming to collectively cycle 365 miles. They started in July and have until September 26 to complete it. Go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rileycsmiles