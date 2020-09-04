POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary at a York shop.
It happened at the D Frames shop on Clifford Street on August 31 between 12.10am and 12.20am, North Yorkshire Police said.
The burglary involved an unknown male suspect using a tool in an attempt to force open the front door, which has resulted in damage to the frame, the force said, adding that the suspect has also reached his arm through the letter box of the door.
The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for any information about the suspect.
The male suspect is described as being white, of a large build, with short dark hair and he wearing a tracksuit top.
Anyone with information who can assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Quote reference number 12200152263.
