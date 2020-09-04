POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses and victims of a suspected hate crime to come forward following an incident in York city centre.
The offence occurred in the Minster Yard area at around 5pm on Tuesday (September 1).
It involved the shouting of racially-motivated verbal abuse by a man aged in his 50s, targeted at people who were in this area at the time.
North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or been subjected to this abuse, to come forward and contact them without delay.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200153069 when providing details about this incident.