THE battle to get empty shops in York city centre re-occupied has won a boost with the opening of a new gift shop in the former Hawkin’s Bazaar in High Ousegate.
The popular toy shop has been shut since before the lockdown was imposed because of the pandemic in March.
The Press reported in January that it was closing down after the business went into administration.
Tom Straw, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields Advisory, said then that unfortunately, despite making changes to their offering to appeal to the shift in modern buying patterns, the retailer still struggled to compete with online retailers like Amazon.
Since then, the Shoe Zone store further along the street has also closed, joining a swathe of other shops, restaurants and bars across the city which have still not reopened from the lockdown.
The former Hawkin’s bazaar has now reopened as Gift Company, with the sign outside boasting: ‘The UK’s lowest prices.’
No one at the new store was available to comment yesterday.