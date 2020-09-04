THE first Indie York treasure hunt starts tomorrow (Saturday), in association with iTravelYork’s Walking Festival, and the best detectives will be in with a chance of winning a top prize.
A treasure map will be required to complete the hunt. Maps are available at any of the 69 participating businesses, at the Visit York Information Centre or you can download the PDF online.
On the map, you will see that there are seven clusters, sorted by locations around the city.
They are Bishopthorpe Road, Central York, Fifth Quarter, Shambles, Fossgate, Micklegate and Goodramgate.
Every cluster has between eight and 10 businesses taking part. Each business will display a one-word clue in their windows, linked to a theme.
Guess what the theme linking them is and you could win the top prize. For example, if you see the words ‘goal’, ‘kick’, ‘pitch’ ‘whistle’ ‘penalty’ ‘corner’ ‘offside’ then the theme is ‘football’.
You only need to guess one of the themes correctly to enter the prize draw and be in with a chance of claiming the top prize.
The winning prizes available are £50 York gift cards.
To enter the prize draw online if you have found the themes, visit: https://bit.ly/3bt30iY