THE owners of one of York’s biggest fashion stores have reassured customers that there are no current plans to close it - although its lease is up for renewal in a few months time.

Arcadia sought to clarify the future of its huge Topshop store in the Coppergate Centre, which includes Topman and Miss Selfridge, after large signs appeared on the exterior walls more than a week ago, stating: “Large store to let. May sub-divide.”

Details of the premises have also appeared on the website of estate agents Rawstron and Johnson, which stated: “York Retail Premises To Let - Subject to Vacant Possession - Basement, Ground and First Floor - Ability to Split.”

It said the property had prominent frontages into St Mary’s Square and onto Piccadilly and it was located in between Primark and Fenwick within the Coppergate Centre.

There was also ‘excellent potential to split across all levels and from both frontages.’

It said the basement was 7,438 sq ft, the ground floor 14,075 sq ft and the

first floor 15,510 sq ft.

A spokesman for Arcadia suggested the adverts were a ‘mix-up’ and the signs would be taken down this week, although they were still up today (Friday).

He said there had been some discussion at the beginning of this year between Arcadia and the landlord to look at reconfiguration of the upper floor.

However, that conversation had not progressed due to lockdown and the temporary closure of the store due to the Covid pandemic.

He said discussions and negotiations had started with the landlord over the new lease.

“The lease will be up for renewal at end of this this year/beginning quarter of 2021 and therefore we will have commenced discussions and negotiations in that respect with the landlord,” he said.

“ However like I said, the view at moment is that all brands will continue to trade in this site.

“We are still in our lease term as advised and no current plans to close the store.”

The Coppergate Centre has said previously it would be sorry to see Topshop go - if that was the case- but the centre did very well thanks to its strong mix of varied cultural attractions, such as the Jorvik Viking Centre, St Mary’s Church and Fairfax House, shopping from luxury brands to affordable fashion, and food and drink.