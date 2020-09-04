A NORTH Yorkshire country pub, which has fought for its survival during the pandemic, is in the running for its third award this year.
The Drovers Arms, at Skipwith, near Selby, has been shortlisted for the second year running in the Best Pub category in Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Tourism Awards.
Hospitality managing director, Graham Usher, said: “Being shortlisted in this year’s awards is brilliant news.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we have done over the last few years.”
In April, the pub and restaurant was crowned Pub of the Year in the 2020 Visit York Tourism Awards.
A month earlier, it won the Tourism/Leisure Business of the Year Award in the Selby District Business Awards 2020.
The pub continued to work throughout the lockdown, opening on weekends offering a selection of home cooked takeaway meals.
The pub then began to expand the number of opening days and menu choices, before the hospitality industry reopened last month.
Owned and managed by MATTGRAY Hospitality, The Drovers Arms is renowned for its friendly atmosphere, as well as the locally-sourced homemade food and a collection of over 70 gins.
The White Rose Awards are planned to take place towards the end of this year, with the exact date and venue to be announced soon.