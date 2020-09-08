WE asked for your 'celebrity selfies' and you didn't disappoint.

From the man who walked on the moon to an X Factor legend and one of Britain's best loved actors - Press readers came up with the goods.

Smartphones have made it easier than ever to grab a photo with a famous face when we are out and about.

Andrew Briggs has done just that. He met Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon after Neil Armstrong. The photo shows the pair of them together at a book signing.

Andrew Briggs with Buzz Aldrin

Andrew says: "That one was in Blackburn in June 2016. I went with a mate and we got to the venue way too early. However it was in the middle of nowhere so we just decided to wait.

"A little while later a black cab arrived and out stepped the second man to walk on the moon. Absolutely surreal!

"He did a talk followed by Q&A and then signed copies of his book.

"Aldrin has possibly the most brilliant mind of all the moon walkers, but is also the most eccentric. That's probably why he was second and not first on the surface.

"Did you know his mother's maiden name was Moon? He got the name Buzz because his sister couldn't say brother properly when they were small children. Instead she would say Buzzer. And so it stuck! I grew up during the moon landings and they still fascinate me to this day."

Thanks Andrew for the photo and the great story!

Gigs are a great way to meet your pop idol - and grab a selfie at the same time. York Camera Club member Joy Stead did just that when she went to a Dalby Forest gig in 2017.

Joy Stead with singer Rumer at Dalby Forest

Joy said: "Here's my selfie with the singer Rumer at the Dalby Forest gig June 2017. She was the special guest supporting Rick Astley. I didn’t manage to get one with him though, sadly. They were both fab!"

And what do you do when you run into an X Factor legend? Take a photo, of course! Kevin Massey did just that and sent us this photo of his wife with Olly Murs.

Kevin Massey sent us this snap of his wife with Olly Murs

You never know when you might bump into someone famous - which turned out to be the case for Holly Foss and her husband.

Holly Foss and hubby with Jimmy Page

She said: "Me and my hubby have this photo with the wonderful Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin who we ran into at a Pre-Raphaelite exhibition in London eight years ago. I will never go out without makeup again!"

Finally, Tina Marray from Tang Hall, York, admitted she was "shocked" when she spotted British actor Bill Nighy in the centre of York.

Tina Marray with Bill Nighy

"I was just out on my dinner break," she says. Luckily, she stopped long enough to grab this great snap of her and Bill looking like top chums! What a great sport.

Thanks to everyone for sending us these photos. We'd love to see more, so keep them coming in.

