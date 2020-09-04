A NEW performing arts class is set to give Acomb children a chance to make friends, have fun and develop new skills after going through the problems of lockdown.

Teacher Jessica Burgess says youngsters have had a difficult time of social isolation during the lockdown and her 'Star Academy' will involve them in dance, drama and singing.

She said the weekly classes, open to children aged from 4 to 11, would help them build their confidence, self-esteem, imagination and creativity.

Jessica said she would be holding a free trial workshop as a launch event at 10am on Saturday September 26 at St Aidan's Church hall in Acomb.

"Star Academy is a small family business founded by my mum in Lincolnshire, where she lives," she said.

"I have been actively involved with the performing arts since the age of 2 and have taught for Lincolnshire Star Academy alongside my training in Musical Theatre at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and then whilst studying Primary Education at York St John University, where I gained my degree and Qualified Teacher Status.

"I love York so much that I decided to stay and I now work as a primary school teacher here. I have a huge passion for the performing arts and working with children."

She said the classes would have a series of measures in place to keep children safe during the pandemic.

They would be kept a safe distance from others, there would be no games/activities which involved holding hands or touching, and only one could use the toilets at any one time.

There would be hand sanitizer at the entrance, exit and outside the toilets, touch points would be cleaned and she would have contact details of parents and take registers for Track and Trace, with children, parents/carers and staff told not to attend if they are displaying any symptoms of coronavirus.

*To book, email staracademy@btconnect.com or phone 07530 206006, or go on Facebook to @ StarAcademyUK