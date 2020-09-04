A 16TH century coaching inn which went into liquidation has reopened - with the new owners pledging to restore it to its glory days.

The Crown Inn in Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, went into voluntary liquidation last year.

Now it has been refurbished after it was bought by the Coastal & Country Inns group for an undisclosed sum.

Coastal & Country managing director Chris Hannon said: “When we heard that the Crown was for sale, having fallen on hard times, we knew this was too good an opportunity to miss.

"This very special inn had enjoyed a golden period under the 11-year stewardship of Karl and Amanda Mainey and it is our mission to restore those glory days.

“We are determined to make the Crown the beating heart of Roecliffe again, creating an award-winning inn where the residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home.

“At the same time, we are looking to re-establish the Crown’s reputation for excellent food and drink in relaxed and informal surroundings, making it a destination location for food lovers across the county. “We also have five en-suite double bedrooms for those who want to stay overnight or for short breaks.”

“It goes without saying, in these challenging Covid-19 times, that we are implementing strict social distancing rules and taking the utmost care with hygiene. Everyone who visits us will feel safe."