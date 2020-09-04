I’m pleased to note that M Horseman (Letters, August 24) is not denying that climate change is happening.
I agree that the world is subject to natural and unavoidable cycles producing ice ages and intervening warm periods which take place over tens of thousands of years.
The concern is that we are getting to our next warm period prematurely due to man-made effects. It is within our grasp to do something about this and prepare for a more gradual change, rather than chaos.
We’ve made a start, but there’s a fair way to go to get our CO2 back to pre-industrial levels and we still might not make it, though what’s happened during lockdown gives me some hope that it’s possible to live in a more benign way.
Andrew Vevers, Fulford Park, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment