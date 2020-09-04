The claim of developers that Swinson House is not suitable for conversion is absurd.
The structure is incredibly strong and the layout lends itself perfectly to hotel use. The real reason for demolition is to put a much bigger building in its place. The claim of city architect Guy Hanson that the building has suffered unsympathetic repairs is unfounded. It would be hard to find any York building in such good original condition.
Despite the building not being listed the planners could reasonably and justifiably resist demolition if they chose to. There are precedents. The Gimcrack Pub was said to make to make a contribution to urban character, despite its lack of listing. That building was eventually converted rather than torn down.
Strangely, it could be that Covid-19 succeeds in protecting a heritage asset where planning officers have failed. Receiving permission is one thing; but seeing it go ahead against the backdrop of an over supply of hotel rooms and a most uncertain leisure economy is quite another.
Matthew Laverack, Laverack Associates Architects, Lord Mayors Walk, York