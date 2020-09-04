FORGET the Great British Bake-Off - this is the Great British Biccie-Off.

Our favourite biscuits have gone head to head in a national challenge to see which one we love the most.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 Brits and asked them to vote for their all-time favourite biscuit.

And there was a clear slam dunk winner! The chocolate digestive was crowned 'star biccie' after being chosen by nearly 70 per cent of the nation.

Shortbread came in second place, followed by the Chocolate Finger.

Other classic British biscuits to make the list were Jaffa Cakes, Chocolate Hob Nobs and Custard Creams.

Without doubt we are a nation of biscuit lovers. According to the research, we eat an average of 11 biscuits a week.

Jammie Dodgers, Bourbons and Crunch Creams also made the top 20, as did the American-born Oreo and Maryland Cookie.

There's a generation gap too surrounding the cookies we like to eat. The survey suggests older folks are most partial to a Ginger Nut, loved by 60 per cent of the over-60s but only 31 per cent of 16-to-29-year age group.

Youngsters are keener on US import, the Oreo, with 63 per cent picking it as a favourite compared to just 15 per cent of the over-60s.

And when it comes to the biggest biscuit lovers in the UK, the folk of Norwich scoff 650 a year, more than any other UK city.

Here's the top 20 list in full - did your favourite make the list?



BRITAIN’S TOP 20 FAVOURITE BISCUITS



1. Chocolate Digestive

2. Shortbread

3. Chocolate Finger

4. Jaffa Cake

5. Chocolate Hob Nob

6. Custard cream

7. Jammie Dodger

8. Maryland Cookie

9. Bourbon

10. Crunch Cream

11. Plain digestive

12. Viennese Whirl

13. Rich Tea

14. Ginger Nut

15. Hob Nob

16. Oreo

17. Malted Milk

18. Nice

19. Fig Roll

20. Garibaldi

