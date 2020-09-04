A PUBLIC consultation is taking place following a petition and proposal from Stamford Bridge Parish Council to change the boundaries of the parish.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the parish council wishes to change the boundaries so they include new housing developments which currently lie within Skirpenbeck Parish Council as well as realigning the southern boundary with Catton Parish Council.

A proposal and petition has been submitted to the county council. A community governance review is now taking place and residents and local interested parties living in the three affected parishes are being invited to have their say on the plans.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, public meetings cannot be held but a series of public consultations will be held on Zoom for people to join in, learn more about the proposals and give their views.

The meetings can be accessed by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/communitygovernancereview and they will be held next week on Tuesday at 10.30am, Wednesday at 2pm and Thursday at 7pm.

Those wishing to take part in any of the public consultations are advised to join 20 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

For those wishing to leave feedback but unable to make any of the virtual consultations, a form can be completed by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/communitygovernancereview

All feedback must be received no later than Wednesday, September 30.

Simon Clark, electoral services manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The proposals and petitions submitted by Stamford Bridge Parish Council not only affects residents in its parish but also those in neighbouring Skirpenbeck and Catton.

“Due to the restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re organising a series of virtual public consultations as well as making an online form available so those who do wish to have their say on the proposals can gave their say.”

For more information about the Stamford Bridge Community Governance Review and details of the proposals submitted by Stamford Bridge Parish Council, go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/communitygovernancereview