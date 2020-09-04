A RESIDENT as a care home in York celebrated reaching her 100th birthday earlier this year with a lockdown party.
Yorkshire-born Diana Radnage celebrated her 100th birthday with a party organised by the staff at Rowntree Lodge in New Earswick, on July 26.
Diana moved to York in 1942 where she met Michael, who was serving with the RAF at Elvington and later had a watchmaker and jewellery business in the city.
They had three children together, Gerald, Amanda and Rachel. Amanda was an international swimmer and went on to swim in the 1972 Olympic Games.
In her younger days, Diana was secretary of the York Townswoman’s Guild, secretary of New Earswick Camera Club and a very active member of the York branch of the charity, Leukaemia Research. In her late eighties and early nineties she also helped once a week at the local MS charity shop.
Her children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren came to wish her a happy birthday through a window.