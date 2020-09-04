A SHOW celebrating the music of George Michael is set to make two visits to the Yorkshire Coast next year.
Rob Lamberti, alongside former members of George Michael ‘s band will star in ‘A Celebration of the Songs and Music of George Michael’ at both Scarborough Spa and Whitby Pavilion in 2021.
The theatrical concert experience will take audiences on a journey through George’s career, all the way from Wham classics to his solo career.
The show at Whitby Pavilion will be held on on Saturday June 26 before making a return visit later in the year to Scarborough Spa on Saturday October 16.
Mr Lamberti said: “I have played many venues across the UK as a solo artist and I am so proud to be touring my very own show with full band in 2021.
“I and all the band are super excited to be heading to the Yorkshire seaside with the show and just keeping our fingers crossed that the schedule allows us some time after the shows to get out and enjoy some of the sights.”