NORTHERN Powergrid has announced planned works for September and October as part of its £1 million investment programme in Scarborough.
The programme, which started on August 24 and runs until the end of 2021, focuses on replacing high voltage underground electricity cables with a modern alternative.
All of this work will be carried out using multi-way traffic lights. There are no plans to turn off anyone’s power.
Northern Powergrid will ensure that any businesses affected can make arrangements to continue to receive deliveries.
Mike Hammond, general manager for the North Yorkshire region, said: “We have an active communications programme so, if you’re on the route of the work, expect a letter from us around two weeks before the work starts along your street. We’re also issuing updates through the media and social media as well as on a dedicated Scarborough page on our website.”
A full list of dates can be found at: https://bit.ly/351LukD