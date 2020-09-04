A WELL-KNOWN York restaurant which has remained closed since the start of the coronavirus lockdown has revealed when it will open its doors again.
Loch Fyne, a seafood and grill restaurant in Walmgate, had been boarded up during the lockdown, but the boarding has now been removed.
Posters have appeared in the windows saying "We're back. Reopening on Monday, September 14. We can't wait to see you."
Restaurants were allowed by the Government to open their doors again on July 4 but Loch Fyne was amongst those which weren’t rushing to welcome their customers back straightaway.