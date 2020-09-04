A CAR ended up on its side after a crash at a roundabout on York's outer ring road yesterday evening (Thursday).
North Yorkshire Police said the two-vehicle collision occurred on the A1237 roundabout with North Lane at Huntington, at 7.15pm.
A blue Citroen C3 car, heading from North Lane towards Monks Cross, was involved in a crash with a black Hyundai Tucson SUV, according to the force. This caused the Citroen to turn over on its side.
The driver of the Citroen, a 43-year-old man, received paramedic and hospital treatment for a slight shoulder injury, the force said.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 46-year-old man, was uninjured, the force added.
Firefighters assisted at the scene and the road was clear at around 8pm.
Witnesses to the collision are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Herrick. Quote reference NYP-03092020-0472.
