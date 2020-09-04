POLICE are "very concerned" for a missing woman from York.
They have issued an "urgent appeal" to help find Bryony Allen, who was last seen when she left her home in York yesterday morning (Thursday) but has not returned.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are very concerned for Bryony's welfare and are appealing to anyone who might have seen her.
"She may have caught a bus from Thanet Road and may also have visited St Nick's nature reserve."
She is described as small, very slim, with dark brown shoulder length hair and glasses. She was wearing a light brown parka-style jacket and jeans when she was last seen.
Anyone who has seen Bryony is asked to call the police on 101. If you have immediate sighting, call 999.
