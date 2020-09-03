ELECTRIC scooters could be zipping around York by the end of the month - if plans for a trial rental scheme go ahead.

And geofencing technology - which would pinpoint the location of each scooter - could be used to ban people from riding in the city's pedestrian streets or above a certain speed limit on some roads.

Further details have emerged about City of York Council's hurried bid to take part in a Department for Transport-backed trial.

It would see electric scooter and bike rental hubs launched at the hospital and University of York.

About 100 parking spaces at York Hospital are set to be removed when work starts on a new vascular imaging unit this month - and a council report says the health trust is keen to find out if patients and staff might use the electric scooters to get to the hospital instead.

The university has also earmarked four sites where e-scooters rental hubs could be installed - with a letter from the institution saying the plans could reduce car journeys.

Council officers have already spoken to counterparts in the Tees Valley and German city Münster - which both have e-scooter schemes - and say the rentals have been more popular than expected.

If the plans are approved, a low number of e-scooters will be introduced first and e-bikes added by the end of the year.

It will likely cost £1 to unlock scooters and 20p per minute to ride, with geofencing technology used to mark parking spaces around the city where they can be left.

If the scooters are not returned to a marked space, riders will still be charged per minute.

"Negative impacts may be experienced, particularly by the blind and partially sighted, impacting on their feeling of safety, confidence and independence, " the report says, adding that the council is working with these groups.

"Representatives from some of these groups undertook a walk around the city centre with colleagues from the council and our preferred supplier to understand their concerns and how the impact on the blind and partially sighted may be mitigated."

Customers will need at least a provisional driving licence, insurance and a smartphone to take part in the scheme - under Department for Transport guidelines.

Third party insurance would be provided to customers by the scooter company.

And electric scooters can be used on roads and cycleways - but not pavements.

The report adds: "It has been an ambition of the council for some time to introduce a bike-hire scheme similar to that used in London and other cities, with e-bikes potentially proving attractive for those residents for whom a traditional pedal cycle may not be suitable."

The council would have control of the trial and regular reviews would be carried out through the year.

The scheme will be discussed at a council meeting on September 8 at 9.30am.