COUNCIL bosses in York are still not able to say when the authority's West Offices HQ will fully re-open to members of the public.

A small number of staff are currently working from the offices. And since July, people who want to speak face-to-face to a council officer have been able to make an appointment to do so.

But most council headquarters staff are still working from home, and drop-in calls by members of the public are not being encouraged, a council spokesperson confirmed.

“It is important to stress that West Offices remains open for those who absolutely need to access them and appointments can be made," said Pauline Stuchfield, the authority's assistant director for customer services.

However, face-to-face meetings at council HQ remained by appointment only, she said. "This is to ensure we can control the numbers in the building at one time and keep residents and visitors safe."

Council services had continued to operate throughout the pandemic, she stressed. Staff had been working "from the office, the depot and working remotely. We handled over 60,000 calls from March to June and dealt with tens of thousands of online transactions from booking for the Household Waste and Recycling Centres to business grants."

York's libraries re-open next week, and attractions like Jorvik and the NRM have already re-opened with social distancing measures

York architect and city resident Matthew Laverack, who wrote to The Press questioning why the council offices had not fully re-opened, said it was time the authority set an example.

"It is not good enough," he said. "How can they say it is not safe to re-open West Offices when they are encouraging everybody else to return to work?"