A DISTRICT bordering York has seen a six-fold increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases - but health chiefs say the rise is not causing them any particular concern.

The latest weekly figures show Hambleton experiencing 12 cases in the week to August 30 - a rate of 13.1 cases per 100,000 population - compared with just two, or 2.2 per 100,000, in the previous week.

The rate is higher than neighbouring York’s latest rate of 8.1 and Ryedale’s rate of 3.6.

But a spokesman for North Yorkshire’s director of public health, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said there were no particular concerns about the number of cases in Hambleton at present.

Dr Sargeant also said there were no indications of the new cases being associated with a pub in Hambleton - the Black Horse in Tollerton - which closed down briefly last month after several people tested positive for the virus. The pub later reopened after being given a clean bill of health.

He said most transmission in the community had occurred through household contact and it was not uncommon for small clusters of cases in an area to be due to family members becoming infected.

“Where we suspect an outbreak, action is taken to prevent further spread and this includes monitoring for new cases that may be associated,” he said.

“Some commercial premises may choose to close to implement additional safety measures. Some may close because staff capacity is reduced as a result of self-isolation of cases and contacts in the staff group.

“We would not comment on specific commercial premises affected by Covid-19 unless this was necessary as part of actions to control spread.”

Meanwhile, 17 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in North Yorkshire yesterday (Thursday). Public Health England said the total number of cases in the county council area now stood at 2,768, compared with 2,751 on Wednesday.

It said 976 cases had now been confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared with 975 previously, and 1,717 cases had been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, up by three.