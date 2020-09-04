CARE workers' contribution to their communities is being celebrated today (Friday) as part of a national event.
The Care Workers' Charity launched the event to highlight professionals in the social care sector - and this year the organisation aims to thank those who have helped throughout the coronavirus crisis.
York councillor Anna Perrett said care workers play a "vital role" and make a difference to the lives of the people who they support.
She said: “Delivering care is a skilled and unique profession that deserves recognition, respect and celebration.
"It is not always fully appreciated or understood until people experience care first-hand, but it is so fundamental to quality of life for people who require varying levels of support.
“Professional care workers help to improve and make people’s lives better, and will often go over and above by helping provide psychological support too, the value of which cannot be underestimated."
Social care is one of the largest sectors in the UK, employing about 2 million people, according to the charity.