SEVENTEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Yorkshire - and just one more in York.
Public Health England said the total number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area now stands at 2,768, compared with 2,751 yesterday.
The total number of cases confirmed in the City of York Council area is now 976, compared with 975 yesterday.
An accompanying map shows there were four cases in the Woodthorpe and Acomb Park neighbourhood between August 24 and 30.
There has been a total of 1,717 cases confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, up by three on yesterday's total of 1,714.