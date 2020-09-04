THE University of York has outlined what students can expect when the new academic year gets underway at the end of this month.

The university has uploaded plans for the autumn term on its website.

“We’re working hard to create a Covid-secure campus, and to offer the right combination of face-to-face and online teaching,” the university said.

Its aim is to deliver as much face-to-face teaching as possible and to deliver online teaching where it needs to.

In the autumn term, large lectures will be delivered solely online.

“This means we’ll have sufficient space for face-to-face teaching such as seminars, tutorials and small groups to be delivered safely,” the university said.

It added that changeover times between taught sessions will be managed with staggered starts to minimise large gatherings of people.

The university said exams and assessments will continue to be delivered online for the time being.

In addition, the university’s library will be open with safety measures in place.

It added: “Your health and safety are our top priority so all student venues, event spaces and sporting facilities will be Covid-19 secure.

“Supermarkets and restaurants on campus will be open with strict cleaning schedules and options for takeaway, delivery or pre-ordering for collection.”

The university will provide widespread hand sanitiser stations and washable face coverings for staff and students.

“We’ll follow the latest Government guidance to put in place appropriate distancing measures right across campus,” the university said.

“We’ll also be partners in city-wide health and safety measures to implement track and trace.”

Regarding accommodation, it said students can book their university accommodation with confidence knowing that extra cleaning is scheduled, and lots of other measures are in place to keep them safe.

The university explained: “If you’re living in a flat with shared kitchen/bathroom facilities, you and your flatmates will be treated as a single household (or ‘Support Bubble’) so you’ll be able to spend time together without the need to socially distance. This also applies to off-campus housing.

“If you’re travelling from outside the UK and need to quarantine when you arrive, we can help. If you’ve booked university accommodation, we will offer free accommodation for the two weeks before term starts and assist with food and shopping.”

Meanwhile, the university’s students’ union is working hard to create a new outdoor venue, The Forest - a vast festival site complete with tents, outdoor seating areas, bars, food trucks and more, as well as bigger outdoor seating areas across campus.

The idea is to create safe zones for fun and socialising.