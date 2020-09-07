The secret to a long marriage? "A good argument from time to time - then make up and get over it!" says Jean Stanhope.

Plus a willingness to talk things through and compromise, adds her husband Peter. "When you have problems, as we all do over the years, work through them together and stay in love," he said. "It's far too easy to just walk away nowadays!"

This couple should know. A few days ago they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a special do at Middlethorpe Hall.

The pair were married on August 27, 1960, at St Hilda's Church in Tang Hall Lane. They had met three years earlier at the Court School of Dancing, then in High Ousegate over where the Lakeland shop now is. "It was a great source of marriages in those days, where boys could meet girls before pubs and clubs became the norm!" says Peter.

Peter was a commercial photographer at Catcheside Studios in Micklegate while Jean was a calculating machine operator at Rowntrees. But just six weeks after their wedding, Peter was called-up for National Service and was posted to a big Army Ordnance Depot in Nottingham. Jean moved to Nottingham to be with him and worked in the same depot as a 'civvy'. They lived together out of barracks in a rented flat. "It was hardly like being in the Army at all,"says Peter.

After National Service in 1962 Peter and Jean decided to stay in Nottingham. Peter found a job with a large photographic dealers. Their two children, Graham and Alison, were both born there.

In 1966 the family moved back to York. Peter got a job as professional sales manager at John Saville & Sons, the photographic dealers then on Goodramgate. The family moved into a semi on the new Badger Hill Estate on Hull Road, bought for the staggering sum of £2,610 (driveway and garage optional extras, says Peter).

In 1973 they moved to Haxby, where they have lived most of the time since.

In 1977 Peter and Jean started their own photographic equipment business, which lasted for 25 years until Peter retired in 2003.

Now both in their 80s they have four grandchildren, one boy and three girls. Their daughter's family lives close-by in Haxby, while their son lives in Winchester with his family.

An enthusiastic historian, Peter published his own book, 'Quaint and Historic York Remembered', in 2016.