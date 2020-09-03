ANOTHER national retailer has shut up shop in York city centre.
Office looks to have closed its store in Coney Street adding its name to a growing number of city centre businesses to have shut their doors in recent months, including Brigantes pub, True Story cafe, Knit & Stitch shop, Accessorize, Carluccio’s, Boots Coppergate, Patisserie Valerie Coppergate and Feasegate, TM Lewin, Warehouse, Random Encounter, Pop Culture Café and two branches of Subway.
Earlier this year the shoe retailer asked its landlords to allow it to hand back the keys to many of its UK stores as early as next month, as the business struggles to cope with the impact of Covid-19.
Last year the South African-owned company said it planned to axe up to 50 of its 100 stores.
In correspondence with the landlords of stores nationally, Office chief financial officer, Kerry Van der Merwe, said blamed an anticipated post lockdown fall in footfall and "severely depressed sales”.