THE popular Walking East Yorkshire Festival is going virtual this year.
The annual festival, developed by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, will kick off on September 21 with the launch of the new festival website.
Full of ideas, top tips and things to do, the website will launch a brand new activity every day to encourage people to try something different whilst getting active and enjoying the great outdoors.
Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for coastal regeneration and tourism, including culture and leisure at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The main aim of the festival is to promote the wonderful landscapes of the Wolds and also the wide range of activities across East Yorkshire.
“This year we are using the festival to encourage families to get active and enjoy the great outdoors by trying a series of new activities that can be enjoyed at their leisure, and within their own social bubbles.”
Activities taking place during the seven-day festival will include live Zoom tours with award-winning tour guide Paul Schofield, taking you on a tour of Beverley and exploring the history of some of the town’s famous hostelries.