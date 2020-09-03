COUNCIL chiefs have approved proposals to preserve a conservation area by preventing to preventing planning and building on the site.
At an executive meeting last week, the council approved plans to strengthen planning control in Heslington Conservation Area, to preserve the site and prevent future building development.
The approval relates to a request made by Heslington Parish Council in 2015.
The council said "The Recommendation to proceed with an Article 4 direction was approved by Executive and will be progressed over the coming months.
"Once served there will be a 6-week public consultation period before it will return to Executive to decide whether or not to confirm the direction.
"It will not come into effect for a period of 12 months form the service of the direction."
Article 4 directions are served to protect historic and traditional features such as windows, doors, building materials and boundary treatments and discourage their replacement with inappropriate alternatives.
And, to control the installation of external equipment such as aerials and solar panels that may affect the character of the area.