YORK is known for its bustling restaurant scene - with new names popping up at a pace.

Even now, during a pandemic, brand new venues have opened in the city.

But what about the restaurants of yesteryear?

Rish, Fossgate, York

Rish was a fine dining restaurant decked out in a 1930s Art Deco style.

It was run by Sam and Maria Abu Rish from 2000 to 2006 and won acclaim for the quality of its fare.

J Baker's Bistro Moderne, Fossgate, York

When Rish closed, top chef Jeff Baker took it on and opened his Bistro Moderne.

The opening of J Baker's was part of a growing trend over the past decade for some of the city's finest restaurants to locate in Fossgate and in adjoining Walmgate.

Blue Bicycle, Fossgate, York

The Blue Bicycle was a legend in its own lunchtime. For years it was the place to go for a slap-up meal in York.

It closed after the devastating Boxing Day 2015 floods and never re-opened.

Today it is now a Polish restaurant called The Blue Barbakan.

Villa Italia, Micklegate, York

Here is chef James Lowe of Villa Italia in Micklegate showing off one of his creations.

For many years, James wrote a food column for The Press.

When the restaurant closed it became the Campana restaurant in 2006 - anyone remember that?

Go Down, Clifford Street, York

This photo is taken from 1998 at The Go Down restaurant, Clifford Street, York.

One of York's best-loved restaurants, it closed its doors in January this year.

The name came from the fact you had to go downstairs to enter the restaurant.

