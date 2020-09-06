An overwhelming majority of York landlords say prospective renters on housing benefits are not welcome, website listings show.

This is despite a July court ruling that made it unlawful for landlords to blanket ban people on benefits, as it went against the 2010 Equality Act.

On popular flat and house share site, Spare Room, only 6 per cent of York houses and flats for rent are listed as ‘housing benefits considered’- when this filter is selected, it displays properties which can definitely be rented by those on benefits.

At the moment in York there are 214 rooms available to rent on Spare Room- but out of those, only 13 of them are being offered to those who claim benefits.

The 'housing benefits considered' filter on Spare Room (Photo: Spare Room website)

‘We’re changing the advertising process’

Spare Room insist the filter exists for practical reasons so people on benefits don’t waste their time with landlords who will turn them away after applying.



They said: “We realised that many rooms were listed as unavailable to people on benefits, so wanted to stop them wasting time contacting people, only to find out they couldn’t rent the room.”

They went onto explain that that some Buy to Let mortgages still prohibit landlords from renting to people who receive housing benefit.



They added: “As a result, we’re changing the advertising process so that a specific mortgage clause is the only reason we’ll allow for saying they won’t rent to tenants on benefits.



“We’ll make it clear on the ads which these are so tenants can filter them out if needed.”

Since writing this article, Spare Room have now changed their 'housing benefits considered' filter to 'hide ads that can't accept housing benefit (due to mortgage/insurance restrictions)'.

The historic 'No DSS' court hearing

BREAKING NEWS: In a landmark ruling, housing benefit discrimination has been judged unlawful and in breach of the Equality Act.⚖️



This is a huge breakthrough for the campaign to #EndDSSDiscrimination🔒 pic.twitter.com/LFsBoW6Mgy — Shelter (@Shelter) July 14, 2020



(Twitter/@Shelter)

Back in July, housing benefit discrimination was judged to be unlawful and in breach of the Equality Act.



District Judge, Victoria Elizabeth Mark, declared in the court that: “Rejecting tenancy applications because the applicant is in receipt of housing benefit was unlawfully indirectly discriminatory on the grounds of sex and disability, contrary to […] the Equality Act 2010.”

Housing charity, Shelter, are part of the reason the historic court case on housing benefit discrimination was passed.



They campaigned about the issue for years and one of their clients, Janes, was even used as a case study during the hearing.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said there is “no need” for DSS accepting filters to exist on property sites.

She added: “In the worst cases, ‘No DSS’ policies have left people homeless.



“This historic ruling makes it crystal clear that letting agents and landlords should end discriminatory practices for good.



“That means there should be no need for ‘DSS accepted’ filters, because private rentals should be advertised as available to any prospective tenant who can afford to live in them, regardless of where their income comes from.”

Renting in the coronavirus pandemic

Further rental discrimination barriers from landlords could make an already difficult renting situation seem much harder those on benefits during this uncertain time.

According to the most up-to-date government data, over 7000 people in York were claiming housing benefits in May 2018- long before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the number of people in work fell by 220,000 during lockdown and those claiming unemployment benefits surged to 2.7 million between March and July.

Furlough schemes are currently set to end on October 31st the ban on tenant evictions will be lifted on 20th September.



Generation Rent is an organisation which campaigns for the rights of renters; they are currently raising awareness and protecting renters during the pandemic.

Dan Wilson Craw, Deputy Director of Generation Rent, said: “A landlord should make their decision to let a property on the basis of the tenant’s ability to pay, not whether some of their income is from benefits.



“Tenants who can’t find a landlord who will let to them could find help from their local council, which has a duty to prevent homelessness.”

Billy Harding, Research and Policy Officer at Centrepoint (charity for young homeless people) also said more needs to be done to end rental discrimination.



He said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a 50 per cent increase in the number of young people contacting our helpline seeking housing support.



“We think it will only get worse as the economic repercussions increases.



“The ‘No DSS’ court ruling is a step in the right direction- tenants have the power to challenge landlords and letting agents if they are acting unlawfully and contrary to the equality act.”

If you are having issues with rental discrimination you can contact Shelter England- they can give you some advice about what to do next.



There is even a template letter on Shelter’s website which you can send to landlords and agents, alongside lots of free and expert housing advice at www.shelter.org.uk/housing_advice.



Generation Rent are also collecting exampled of bad rental practice- you can tell your story through their website.