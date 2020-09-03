THE latest figures show that it has now been 11 weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England confirms that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been three further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 15 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,585.
Patients were aged between 50 and 95 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from March 27 to September 2, with the majority on or before August 31.
Their families have been informed.