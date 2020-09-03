NHS bosses have reassured patients that they will get their free flu vaccination this year – as a vaccination programme begins later this month.

To reduce the amount of pressure on the NHS, vaccinations will be rolled out in phases, with children, care home residents and high-risk groups vaccinated first.

GP practices said it will start sending letters out to eligible patients classed as ‘high risk’ from this month with details on how they can receive their vaccine.

The school immunisation service will contact parents and carers of children in years reception to (and including) year 7 for consent for their child to have the flu vaccine in school.

High-risk patients will continue to be contacted by their GP practices and vaccinated throughout September and October.

This includes residents in care homes or other long-stay care facilities, people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, front-line health and social care workers, and those living in a household with people who have shielded and any people in a clinical risk group.

This year, 50 to 64-year-olds who do not have a health condition putting them at risk of the flu will also be eligible for a free flu vaccine later in the year.

GP practices will keep this group of patients informed and are likely to invite them for flu vaccination in November and December once all other higher risk eligible groups have been vaccinated.

Dr Bruce Willoughby, GP Clinical Lead for Primary Care and Population Health at NHS North Yorkshire CCG, said: “Flu vaccinations are required every year as there are different strains of the influenza virus in circulation each season; immunisation is the best way to help protect people from flu. It’s a virus that has the potential to leave people very poorly, lead to hospitalisation and sometimes even death.

“We know that clinically vulnerable patients who have been shielding during the Covid-19 pandemic are still extremely worried about having contact with anyone outside of their household ‘bubble’, but I want to reassure those patients that practices will have arrangements in place to ensure they can administer vaccinations in a safe and bio-secure way. There will be strict safety measures in place, including social distancing, appropriate PPE, and strict hygiene protocols.”

Dr Nigel Wells, Clinical Chair of NHS Vale of York CCG added: “I would urge anyone who’s in a clinical risk group to take up the vaccination offer when they receive the letter from their surgery. It will give them a much-needed layer of protection and there is no evidence that getting a flu vaccine increases the risk of getting Covid-19.

"There are many benefits from flu vaccination and preventing flu is always important, but in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s even more vital we each play our part and do everything possible to reduce illness and protect NHS and health care resources for those who need them the most this winter.”