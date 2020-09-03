A WELL-KNOWN York singer turned author and dementia campaigner has spent his time during lockdown writing his third book.

Ian Donaghy, formerly known as Big Ian, frontman of the York band Huge, says his 229-page work called A Pocketful Of Kindness came about when he realised the venues he usually fills as a conference speaker such as Excel in London and Harrogate Conference Centre as a were becoming Nightingale Hospitals.

He said: “The world had stopped, giving us rare period of clarity – an opportunity to reflect to see who and what really matters in our lives and who and what doesn’t.”

He started writing stories from his experiences in dementia care, working with young people with learning difficulties, his time working in crime reduction for the Home Office and in being a musician for thirty years in his time in the North East, York his home for 32 years and far afield.

Ian said: “The book features true stories about Sir Bobby Robson, Barry McGuigan and an army of selfless people you will never have heard of but will want to meet. It covers everything from making a 94 year old man’s dream come true to giving people who live alone the Christmas they deserve. With stories celebrates nurses, care workers and the power of community showing that not all heroes wear capes.”

The idea behind the book is that you gift it to someone who has made a huge impact in your life with their acts of kindness who may not realise it. Inside you write the reason they are receiving it.

“We need to appreciate one another more. Often we only get feedback if somebody is making a complaint,” said Ian.

The idea attracted the attention of award winning Private Eye cartoonist Tony Husband who provided a cartoon for the book such was his belief in the inspirational project. They have been edited by Yorkshire Arts critic Charles Hutchinson.

Donaghy’s two previous books have been sold all over the world – Dear Dementia was put on the Books on Prescription List by The Alzheimer’s Society and ‘The Missing Peace; Creating a life after death” narrated by Game of Thrones actor Mark Addy has been adapted to debut at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in 2021 following its postponement from April 2020.

The book, priced £12, is only available from bigian.co.uk and has proved popular selling 1,500 copies in its first week.